Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan rattles batsmen as India scores 266

CHENNAI: India has been bowled out to 266 by Pakistan, in the third league game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Barring Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82), none of the Indian batsmen posed a challenge to the fiery pace attack of Pakistan, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi.

Rain-imposed delays too proved to dampen the Indian batting effort. Pakistan requires to score 267 in its 50-over quota to avenge its World T20 loss in 2022.