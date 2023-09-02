India opts to bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

CHENNAI: India has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the most-anticipated clash of all in the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka's Pallekele at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Placed currently at the no.1 position in the One-day rankings, having played Afghanistan at Hambantota and defeating minnows Nepal handsomely, Pakistan clearly will start as the favourites in the contest.

India, however, in its previous encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year emerged victorious and would attempt to replicate that performance.

Here are the playing 11 of both the sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf