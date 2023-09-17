Asia Cup 2023 Final: Siraj breathes fire as India bundles Sri Lanka for 50

CHENNAI: Mohammed Siraj has bowled the spell of his career claiming a sixfer against Sri Lanka as the hosts were humbled for a paltry 50.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

The dismal batting order witnessed six ducks with two batsmen alone scored in double digits (Kusal Mendis - 17 and Dushan Hemantha - 13). Siraj took four wickets in an over. This is Sri Lanka's lowest ODI total with its first lowest being 43 against South Africa in 2012.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped took three wickets.

India is expected to make a mockery of this total and would be crowned the champions of Asia for the eighth time.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3).

(Inputs from PTI)