Begin typing your search...

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India trounces SL to be crowned Asian champs for the eighth time

This win would infuse confidence in the Indian team to put up a spirited performance in the Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place in October.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Sep 2023 12:44 PM GMT
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India trounces SL to be crowned Asian champs for the eighth time
X

Indian team celebrates. Twitter - @ICC

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India has outflanked Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup for the eighth time. The Men in Blue came back strong after a close defeat against Bangladesh in its last super 4 game. India took 51 with no loss of wickets in the seventh over.

Chasing an uncompetitive 50, it was nothing more than a net session for Ishan Kishan and Shubhman Gill. The chase was made interesting with nine boundaries coming off from the Kishan-Gill combine. The Sri Lankan bowlers too had nothing to bowl for.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a top spell claiming six wickets, conceding just 21 runs -- including a maiden -- in his seven overs. This win would infuse confidence in the Indian team to put up a spirited performance in the Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place in October.

SportsMohammed SirajSiraj50 all outAsia cupAsia cup 2023Asia cup 2023 finalIndiaSri LankaSiraj bowlingIshan KishanShubhman GillCricket
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X