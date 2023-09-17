Asia Cup 2023 Final: India trounces SL to be crowned Asian champs for the eighth time

CHENNAI: India has outflanked Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup for the eighth time. The Men in Blue came back strong after a close defeat against Bangladesh in its last super 4 game. India took 51 with no loss of wickets in the seventh over.

Chasing an uncompetitive 50, it was nothing more than a net session for Ishan Kishan and Shubhman Gill. The chase was made interesting with nine boundaries coming off from the Kishan-Gill combine. The Sri Lankan bowlers too had nothing to bowl for.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a top spell claiming six wickets, conceding just 21 runs -- including a maiden -- in his seven overs. This win would infuse confidence in the Indian team to put up a spirited performance in the Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place in October.

