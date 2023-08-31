Asia Cup: Pathirana four-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka reduce Bangladesh to 164

PALLEKELE: Fiery bowling spells by pacer Mateesha Pathirana and spinner Maheesh Theekshana reduced Bangladesh to 164 all out in 42.4 overs of their Asia Cup match at Kandy on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh lost their first wicket in the second over when Maheesh Theekshana trapped Tanzid Hasan lbw for zero. Bangladesh was 4/1.

However, the troubles of visitors did not stop here. Dhananjya de Silva removed Mohammad Naim (16), who outside edged the ball to Pathum Nissanka at point region. The loss of both openers choked the run flow of Bangladesh. At the end of the first powerplay, Bangladesh could score only 34/2, with Najmul Shanto (12*) and Shakib (5*) unbeaten.

Later, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (5) was removed by young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana after he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, sinking Bangladesh to 36/3 in 10.4 overs. Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 13 overs. Towhid Hridoy joined with Shanto, starting to rebuild the innings run by run.

Shanto reached his half-century in 66 balls with a four on delivery by Shanaka. Their partnership was cut short at 59 runs, with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka dismissing Hridoy for 20 off 41 balls. Bangladesh was 95/4 in 24 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 25.4 overs. Pathirana continued to make inroads into Bangladesh batting, getting the big wicket of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim for 13. Bangladesh's half of the side was back in the pavilion for 127 runs in 32.4 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was run out for just five by Dhananjaya and Kasun Rajitha. Bangladesh was at 141/6 in 36.3 overs.

The visitors reached the 150-run mark in 38.3 overs. Wickets however continued to fall for Bangladesh at regular intervals, with Dunith Wellage dismissing Mahedi Hasan (6). Bangladesh was 162/7 in 40.5 overs. Shanto, the lone warrior for Bangladesh in this innings, also lost his wicket to Theekshana for 89 off 122 balls, consisting of seven fours. Bangladesh was 162/8 in 41.2 overs.

Pathirana continued to run through the Bangladesh batting, dismissing Taskin Ahmed for nill after giving an easy catch to Theekshana at covers. Bangladesh was 164/9 in 42.2 overs. Pathirana bagged his fourth wicket, removing Mustafizur Rahman for zero. Bangladesh was bundled out for 164/10 in 42.4 overs.

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for SL, taking 4/32 in 7.4 overs. Theekshana took 2/19 in his eight overs. Dhananjaya, Wellalege, and Shanaka took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 164 in 42.4 overs (Najmul Shanto 89, Towhid Hridoy 20, Matheesha Pathirana 4/32).