Ashwin visits Super Kings Academy at Salem

SALEM: Indian cricketer R Ashwin visited the Super Kings Academy in Salem (Neelambal Subramaniam Higher Secondary School) on Friday.

Ashwin interacted with students and imparted invaluable lessons on cricket and beyond during the sidelines of the TNPL 2024. He also spoke about the rise in talent from the districts of Tamil Nadu.

Excerpts from Ashwin’s interaction: “When I went for cricket coaching first, we didn’t have facilities like what you have at this age. We would play only on weekends, and we would spend the weekdays waiting for the weekends. Over the last 2-3 years, 11 out of the 15 players in the Tamil Nadu Under-16 and U-19 squads are from districts. When I played, there would be only five players from districts. There are two main reasons for this. Firstly, the infrastructure like what you have now. And secondly, parents who are supportive of students seeing sports as a career option. There are many youngsters with hunger to perform coming from districts.

“The initiative from Super Kings is to take the game widespread. I want to see you all not in the Tamil Nadu stage, but in the national stage.”

