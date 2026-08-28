Ashwin tears into Pant, rejects 'once-in-a-generation' tag for keeper-batter

"Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you couldn't have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only one moment of foolishness to lose a Test," he said.

Ashwin also rejected comparisons between Pant and former India opener Virender Sehwag and Australia great Adam Gilchrist, two players renowned for their aggressive approach in Test cricket.

"I am just talking about the times when these chances are being taken when the game is on the line. I love Rishabh the player. It is about playing situations in this format," he said.

"Sehwag and Gilchrist played high brand of cricket, but these two don't get edged out while dancing down to Marco Jansen when your team is trailing by 500 runs. Don't place these marketing lines in front of me ever again."

Ashwin was equally critical of the notion that Pant deserves special backing because he is considered a "once-in-a-generation" player.

He said the same level of faith should be extended to other young Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, while urging Pant to shoulder greater responsibility given his experience.

"Don't give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player," Ashwin said.

"All I'm saying, Rishabh, is that he is experienced; he has played 50 Tests. He needs to take responsibility. Don't come up with this 'once-in-a-generation' argument. It is because of his decision-making that he's not playing the other two formats. The day you tell him the truth, he will be an all-format player for India."

Ashwin's remarks come after Pant's 168-run outing against Sri Lanka, where he made two fifties.

For Ashwin, Pant's ability is not in question but it is the timing of his aggression that needs to change.

"I love Rishabh the player," he said, while insisting that the wicketkeeper-batter must learn to distinguish between playing his natural game and playing what the situation demands in Test cricket.