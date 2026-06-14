Ashwin, Aparajith among big name TNPL releases

Shankar earlier announced his retirement from Indian cricket, and was later signed up as an overseas star with the Lanka Premier League side, Kandy Royals ahead of the new season. Ashwin too has been likely released because of his retirement from Indian cricket. The player registration process will begin from June 14, 2026 till June 25, 2026, with registration open through TNCA and TNPL websites. Apart from that, the auction for the upcoming season will take place on July 3 (Friday).