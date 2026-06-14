Ashwin, Aparajith among big name TNPL releases

CHENNAI: Former Indian all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Vijay Shankar have been released by their respective franchises, ahead of the new season of Tamil Nadu Premier League on Sunday.
In a press release, the tournament organisers announced that the Chepauk Super Gillies had released two of its big stars, Shankar and Baba Aparajith, with the latter leading the side as recently as last season, when it reached the Qualifiers.
Shankar earlier announced his retirement from Indian cricket, and was later signed up as an overseas star with the Lanka Premier League side, Kandy Royals ahead of the new season. Ashwin too has been likely released because of his retirement from Indian cricket. The player registration process will begin from June 14, 2026 till June 25, 2026, with registration open through TNCA and TNPL websites. Apart from that, the auction for the upcoming season will take place on July 3 (Friday).
Trichy Grand Cholas: Waseem Ahmed, Sujay S, Mukilesh U, Rejin J, Vinod SP, Arya Yohan
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Vijay Shankar, Kirubakar R, Akram Khan M, Rohith Suthar S, Aushik Srinivas, Sachin B, Rajan R, Arjun Moorthy
Dindigul Dragons: Ashwin R, Periyasamy G, Maan K Bafna, Chandrasekar DT, Aakash Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Daryl S Ferrario, Surya B, Rajkumar K, Radhakrishnan S, Kanibalan K, Prabanjan S
Lyca Kovai Kings: Bhuvaneswaran P, Vishal Vaidhya, Rohit, Guru Raghavendran, Pradheep Vishal, Kabilan, Madhava Prasad, Aaditya B, Jitendra Kumar
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthick, Ajay Krishnan, Nirmal Kumar, Vijaya Kumar, Karan Hamir, Udayakumar
Siecham Madurai Panthers: Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Ayush M, Shyam Sundar, Ajay Chetan
Salem Spartans: Himalaya, Gowri Sankar, Kavin, Pavithran R, Alexander R