Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi’s charge in PKL

CHENNAI: In the absence of captain Naveen Kumar due to injury, Ashu Malik, the dynamic raider from Dabang Delhi, has seized the opportunity to lead the team upfront as the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is going into the important phase before knockouts.

The 22-year-old from Haryana has come a long way from making his debut for Dabang Delhi in 2021 to now leading the side with a huge responsibility on his shoulders to secure the title for the team after a great start this season.

Dabang Delhi sits in third place in the table with nine wins, four losses, and two draws, as they have showcased the depth of talent within the team’s roster on many occasions.

Speaking to DT Next about the excellent start for Dabang Delhi, Ashu Malik said, “The coaches, support staff, and players are doing their roles perfectly to help the team improve our game in every match. Despite the injury to our captain, we were able to manage and pull off some great wins to help the team be on top.”

Malik, who fills in the shoes of Naveen, believes that going into the game with a perfect plan and taking a strategic approach will reflect on the results of the team. “Leading the team is a huge responsibility, and I think I have done a good job so far. The coach and I will discuss strategy, and the players will be given their role, which I think they are fulfilling in most of the cases.”

Malik showcased a stellar performance against the Haryana Steelers, scoring two raid points in the dying seconds to lead the side to a second consecutive victory in the Hyderabad leg.

Moving forward, Delhi will face UP Yoddhas in the Patliputra Sports Complex on Saturday before they go into the home leg.

“I’m really excited to play in the home leg in front of the fans. It’s been almost three seasons without playing there. Of course, we want to do well and keep the winning momentum going,” he concluded.