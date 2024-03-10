Ashu, Chiyaneh emerge as top performers in Season 10

CHENNAI: The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League ended with a bang as Puneri Paltan lifted its maiden trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in Hyderabad on March 1. As an exciting season came to an end, let’s take a look at the top performers and matches in Season 10.

TOP RAIDERS

Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi KC)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TOP DEFENDERS

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan)

Displaying his prowess as arguably the best defender of PKL 10, the Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh led his team’s defence to its maiden title. He scored 99 tackle points in 24 matches. He also recorded the most High 5s (11) in a particular season. Furthermore, Shadloui became the fastest to score 200 tackle points in the history of PKL.

Krishan (Patna Pirates)

Three-time champion Patna Pirates was in good form this season as it reached the semi-finals, and Krishan was an important reason for that form. His 78 tackle points were the second-best in the league, earning them with 73 successful tackles. Krishan also recorded 6 High 5s.

Yogesh (Dabang Delhi KC)

The right-corner for the Delhi Dabang scored an impressive 74 tackle points in 23 matches. Yogesh, who recorded a total of 5 High 5s, also clinched the Mashal Sports New Young Player of the Season award this season.

TOP ALL-ROUNDERS

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

The Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar made vital contributions to the raiding and defence departments during the tenth season. He scored a total of 142 raid points and 26 tackle points to help the Pune side record the most number of points (96) in the points table and win the trophy.

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat emerged as one of the best all-rounders. He scored a total of 122 raid points and 29 tackle points in Season 10. Goyat recorded a successful raid percentage of 41 and a successful tackle percentage of 57.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan)

Along with his contributions to the defense unit, Shadloui also picked up some crucial raid points for Puneri. He scored a total of 27 raid points along with 99 tackle points in Season 10. Shadloui also set the record for the second most tackle points in a particular season.