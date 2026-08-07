Ashmita, Rakshitha book Korea Masters semifinal showdown

World No. 50 Ashmita produced the biggest upset of the tournament so far, shocking top seed and World No. 22 Hina Akechi of Japan 20-22 21-15 21-19 in a gripping quarterfinal at the Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium.

The victory also helped the Indian avenge a defeat in their only previous meeting at the Malaysia Super 100 last year.

Rakshitha, meanwhile, came back from a game down to upset third seed and compatriot Tanvi Sharma 18-21 21-19 21-18 in a contest that lasted over an hour. It was her fourth win over Tanvi, who had claimed her maiden BWF title at Taipei Open last week.

However, India's Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy crashed out after suffering a 7-21, 8-21 loss to Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Soh Wooi Yik.