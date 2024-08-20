Ashmita, Malvika out of Japan Open badminton

YOKOHAMA: Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod bowed out with opening-round losses in the women's singles competition of the Japan Open here on Tuesday.

While Ashmita lost 16-21 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Malvika was shown the door by Ukraine Polina Buhrova 21-23 19-21.

Later in the day, another Indian Aakarshi Kashyap will be up against Korea's Kim Ga Eun in her opening round match of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath will open its campaign against the Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati later in the day.

None of the Indian shuttlers, who competed in the recent Paris Olympics, are playing in this event.