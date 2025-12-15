Ashes: Tongue replaces Atkinson as England name starting XI for Adelaide Test

NEW DELHI: England have announced their playing XI for the upcoming third Test of the Ashes series, which begins on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval. Gus Atkinson has been replaced by Josh Tongue.

With the Ben Stokes-led team trailing Australia 0-2, the remaining three games of the iconic series are must-win matches for the visitors if they are to claim the Ashes urn.

Tongue making his way to the lineup means that the team will continue to bench Shoaib Bashir, a decision that draws mixed reactions as the Adelaide Oval is dubbed to be one of the most spin-friendly pitches that the Englishmen will encounter on this Ashes tour down under.

“England Men have announced their team for the third Ashes Test match at Adelaide Oval. We've made one change from the second Test in Brisbane, with seamer Josh Tongue replacing Gus Atkinson,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in their statement on Monday.

Atkinson’s tour has been a challenging one, although he is not the only England bowler struggling. He has returned figures of just three wickets from 54 overs at an average of 78.66, the poorest record among the team’s attack.

His first breakthrough did not arrive until the final delivery of his 41st over in the series, during Australia’s first innings of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. A noticeable drop in pace has also reduced the snap he gets from the pitch.

England have turned to Josh Tongue in search of a greater attacking threat, favouring wicket-taking potential over the tighter control that Matthew Potts might have provided. Tongue is set to make his seventh Test appearance since breaking into the side during the 2023 home summer, having claimed 31 wickets at an average of 30.

England’s Playing XI for third Ashes Test: ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett,⁠ Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (c), ⁠Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, ⁠Jofra Archer, ⁠Josh Tongue