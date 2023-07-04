Ashes: MCC suspends 3 members after Lord’s incident with Aus players

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) suspended three members over altercations with the Australia team at Lord’s Long Room following England batter Jonny Bairstow’s stumping on the final day of the second Ashes Test. The MCC had earlier “unreservedly apologised” to Australia for the behaviour of some of its members, who allegedly verbally abused several visiting players as they made way to the dressing room at lunch on Sunday. Television footage showed Usman Khawaja and David Warner involved in a heated exchange with spectators in the Long Room, which is an area reserved only for MCC members and its guests. “Further to the earlier statement, MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today (Sunday). They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this (Sunday) evening,” the MCC said in a statement late on Sunday.