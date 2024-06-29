As track keeps deteriorating there is more turn and variable bounce: Rana

CHENNAI: Senior India spinner Sneh Rana depended on channel bowling to get three wickets on the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa but also benefitted from the variable bounce due to considerable deterioration of the Chepauk track.

The 30-year-old off-spinner finished second day with figures of 3/61, which included the prized wickets of the Proteas’ opening pair, skipper Laura Wolvaardt (20) and Anneke Bosch (39), along with Delmi Tucker (0).

“My plan is simple -- do channel bowling and use more of your stock balls. We saw videos of their top four-five batters and planned against them,” Rana told reporters after second day’s play.

“There was not enough turn initially on this track, and we had to use our fingers and hard grip quite a lot. But, as the wicket kept deteriorating, we saw more (variable) bounce and turn. There is always a challenge with the wickets, and we are always prepared for it.”

She was also the star in the previous Test against Australia last December in Mumbai, where she took seven wickets in the entire encounter.

“It’s been an amazing feeling so far. I tried to pick up from where I had left off (against Australia), aiming to play with the same focus,” she said.

For her, there is no magic mantra but sheer hard work.

“It’s not magic but sheer hard work that has paid off in this contest. Having performed against Australia, it was a challenge for me to keep up with that performance. Thus, I was looking to deliver that.”

Although there was not enough turn on the Chepauk pitch, discussing her bowling plans, Sneh stated that using her stock balls more often helped her.

Sneh gave credit to the South African batters for making the most out of the good Chepauk batting surface but expressed her confidence in getting the job done on Sunday.

“The opponent batters are also out there to bat, and the pitch was helping them. They have played really beautifully, especially how they have taken control of the innings,” she concluded.

Indian off-spinners bowled exceptionally well: Sune Luus

Meanwhile, South African all-rounder Sune Luus was all praise for the Indian off-spinners for having bowled beautifully, which included Rana and Deepti Sharma (1-41).

“The two (Indian) off-spinners bowled exceptionally well. They were hitting the spots, and we didn’t know whether to go back or forward or stay put,” she said.

When asked about her 93-run partnership with Kapp and the discussions, Sune conceded that she had complete faith in the latter’s ability and current form.

“Kapp and I discussed that we just need to build a partnership. Our best chance was to stay out there as long as we could.

“Kapp has quite some experience in Tests and has a lot of runs under her belt. I had full confidence in her. But also, we needed to be patient as no bowler would keep hitting the spot every single time,” she added.