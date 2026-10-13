As momentum builds for F1's India return, Pranav Adani makes 'personal' visit to Singapore GP

PTI has learnt that Pranav was in the Singapore GP paddock in a personal capacity and attended the event as a guest of the FIA, the world governing body for four-wheel racing.

The Adani Group has acquired the debt-ridden Jaypee Group, with the deal also including the Buddh International Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013 before the event was discontinued due to taxation and financial hurdles.

Karan Adani has publicly expressed his desire to bring Formula 1 back to India, and the Indian government is also keen to host the marquee event. It recently formed a task force to work towards its revival.

There is no definite timeline for the race's return, but the Adani Group and Formula One Management have held exploratory discussions on the subject.

In fact, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has, on multiple occasions, expressed his desire to have a race in a country of 1.5 billion people at the "right" time, when sufficient awareness of the sport has been created.

Against this backdrop, Pranav's meeting with FIA officials, albeit in a personal capacity, has piqued interest. Other stakeholders in the paddock, including drivers led by Lando Norris and team bosses, are also keen to race in India again.