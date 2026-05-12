As an owner of Dublin team, I want Ashwin to have freedom to take cricketing calls: Dravid

Having signed Ashwin as the captain of Dublin Guardians, Dravid believes that the legendary off-spinner needs to be given space to operate.

"But I will certainly be supportive. I think we're lucky to have signed on someone like Ashwin as a captain and a mentor. And we'll put a team around him that will allow him to lead the team and run the team in the way that he wants to," Dravid said.

"My job will really be to put together a team both on the field and of course there's a lot of work that needs to be done at a franchise level off the field. Which for me will be the priority and the focus. And sort of let Ashwin and the experts (support staff) that we pick, let them manage and run the cricket.