Aryna Sabalenka picks up first win at WTA Finals, will face Mirra Andreeva next

The former world No. 1, who will next face No. 3 seed Mirra Andreeva, got through two close sets to beat Muchova in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

“I was just trying to stay calm,” said Sabalenka, who won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March. “She can come back at any time and you have to be focused from the beginning to the end.”

The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka will end the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022, and she is out of contention for the WTA year-end No. 1 ranking despite rival Elena Rybakina's withdrawal from the WTA Finals due to a viral illness. But the 28-year-old can claim a first season-ending title after two runner-up finishes (2022, 2025).