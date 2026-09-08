Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda named in India U-19 squads as replacements for Rohit Yadav

Yadav, who was named in the India U-19 squads to take on Australia in one-dayers and multi-day matches, was handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for allegedly misrepresenting his age.

The BCCI said Savsani and Baloda will replace Yadav in the one-day and multi-day Indian squads respectively.

“The Junior Cricket Committee has named Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav’s replacement in India U19’s One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association’s Tanmay Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad,” the BCCI informed.