INDORE: Delhi captain Priyansh Arya unleashed a breathtaking display of power-hitting with a 68-ball 181, the second-highest individual score in men's T20 cricket, as his team hammered Tamil Nadu by 116 runs in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday.
Invited to bat, Arya went on a six-hitting rampage, bludgeoning the Tamil Nadu attack with a record-equalling 19 maximums to power Delhi to a mammoth 275 for five.
He now jointly holds the record for the most sixes in a men's T20 innings, alongside New Zealand's Finn Allen.
The Delhi spinners then bamboozled Tamil Nadu to bowl them out for 159 in 18.3 overs.
Coming off a half-century in the previous game, Arya picked up from where he had left off.
He raced to an 18-ball fifty as Delhi plundered 94 runs in the powerplay, with the opener taking apart the bowling attack by smashing 22 runs off both the fourth and fifth overs, bowled by R Silambarasan and Sai Kishore, respectively.
With a strike rate of over 250, Arya continued his assault to reach his third T20 century in just 36 balls before bringing up the 150-run mark off 60 deliveries.
Besides his 19 sixes, Arya also hit seven fours before falling to M Siddharth in the penultimate over.
The 25-year-old fell just seven runs short of the all-time record of 188 not out, held by South African Lhuan-dre Gilbert Pretorius, who achieved the feat in the CSA Pro20 Cup last month.
Arya also eclipsed Kiran Navgire's 76-ball 162, scored in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy in 2021, to become the highest individual scorer among Indians in T20 cricket.
He also went past KL Rahul's record for the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.
Chasing the mammoth target, Tamil Nadu were left reeling against Delhi's spin barrage, with Digvesh Rathi (4/37), Suyash Sharma (3/21) and Mayank Rawat (1/46) sharing eight wickets between them.
Delhi: 275/5; 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 181, Anuj Rawat 29 not out; R Rajkumar 1/31) beat Tamil Nadu 159; 18.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 31, Shahrukh Khan 30; Digvesh Rathi 4/37) by 116 runs.