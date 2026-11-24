He raced to an 18-ball fifty as Delhi plundered 94 runs in the powerplay, with the opener taking apart the bowling attack by smashing 22 runs off both the fourth and fifth overs, bowled by R Silambarasan and Sai Kishore, respectively.

With a strike rate of over 250, Arya continued his assault to reach his third T20 century in just 36 balls before bringing up the 150-run mark off 60 deliveries.

Besides his 19 sixes, Arya also hit seven fours before falling to M Siddharth in the penultimate over.

The 25-year-old fell just seven runs short of the all-time record of 188 not out, held by South African Lhuan-dre Gilbert Pretorius, who achieved the feat in the CSA Pro20 Cup last month.

Arya also eclipsed Kiran Navgire's 76-ball 162, scored in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy in 2021, to become the highest individual scorer among Indians in T20 cricket.

He also went past KL Rahul's record for the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20 cricket.

Chasing the mammoth target, Tamil Nadu were left reeling against Delhi's spin barrage, with Digvesh Rathi (4/37), Suyash Sharma (3/21) and Mayank Rawat (1/46) sharing eight wickets between them.