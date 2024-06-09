Arvindh, Pasupathy star in Korattur’s win

CHENNAI: M Arvindh’s unbeaten 79 helped Korattur CC beat Fine Star CA by three wickets in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Set to chase 216, Korattur CC reached the target in 40.5 overs with Arvindh playing a match-winning knock. Earlier, Korattur’s left-arm spinner Pasupathy Chandran took five for 58, his third fifer of the season, and he received good support from MV Tony Maria Jones who took three for 37.

Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 215 in 44 overs (Akash Sumra 52, K Sriram 51, S Senthil Kumar 40, KP Theswin Kumar 39, Pasupathy Chandran 5/58, MV Tony Maria Jones 3/37) lost to Korattur CC 216/7 in 40.5 overs (M Arvindh 79*, S Arun Raj 39, R Sohan Pushparaj 38, KV Akhilesh Sabari 3/51)