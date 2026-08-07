Arun Vasu elected as Asian Surfing Federation president

A lifetime windsurfer and surfer, Vasu has served as President of SFI since 2021, a period that saw India qualify its first surfers for the Asian Games, win its first medal at an Asian Surfing Championship, host India's first ASF continental championship, and stage the country's first World Surfing League event.

He is also chairman and managing director of the TT Group and serves as Honorary Consul for Sweden in South India.

Vasu succeeds outgoing president Atsushi Sakai of Japan, whose tenure since 2011 saw the Federation's continued growth and the advancement of surfing's Olympic pathway across Asia.