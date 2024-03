Arun Raj stars in Captain CC win

CHENNAI: Captain CC earned a 46-run win over Power CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league. Batting first, Captain CC scored 144 for nine. In reply, Power CC was bowled out for 98 with S Arun Raj taking three for 27. In a third division match, Sky CC earned a three-wicket win over TVS CC as K Elavarasan scored an unbeaten match-winning 64.

I- DIVISION: Sunny Sachin CC 110/7 in 25 overs lost to SK XI 111/7 in 23.1 overs; Captain CC 144/9 in 25 overs (J Nazar 32, L Krishnan 3/15, J Padmanabhan 3/28) bt Power CC 98 in 17.5 overs (S Arun Raj 3/27)

III- DIVISION: Dream Boys CC 126/8 in 25 overs (D Pavadaisamy 43) lost to Master Blaster CC 129/3 in 19.1 overs (E Viji 55, S Anbu Selvan 3 /37); Phoenix CC 137/8 in 25 overs (N Kannadasan 51, B Chandru 49) lost to Mahaveer CA 138/7 in 19.5 overs (E Mugilan 38*, L Devanesan 3/29); Village Star CC 184/5 in 25 overs (S Velmurugan 49, P Velmurugan 43, R Arulselvam 39*, T Keerthan 3/32) bt Mailam Engg. College 164 in 24 overs (K Akash 72, T Keerthan 30*, R Arulselvam 3/29); TVS CC 171/7 in 25 overs (S Suresh Kumar 61, SMd Kadhar Ali 53) lost to SKY CC 172/7 in 20.2 overs (K Elavarasan 64*, T Sampathkumar 32)