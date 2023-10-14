Arun Kumar takes six in Thiruthani’s win

CHENNAI: Riding on a match-winning spell of six for 25 from medium pacer V Arun Kumar, Thiruthani CC earned a 43-run win over Jaya Educational Group RC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Set to chase 152 in 30 overs, Jaya Educational Group was bundled out for 108 in 29.1 overs with none of the batters making a substantial contribution barring B Divakar who scored 26.

In another match, Sri Vaishnavi CC cruised to a eight-wicket win over WABCO India RC. MP Victor Emmanuel came up with an all-round show, taking three for 33 and scoring 35 to help his team to an easy win. He received good support from Roshan Akthar who scalped three for six to restrict WABCO India to 102.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division: WABCO India RC 102 in 25 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 3/33, Roshan Akthar 3/6) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 103/2 in 19.1 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 35, J Vasanth 32, S Prem Kumar 32*); Thiruthani CC 151/8 in 30 overs (P Satheesh 26, BK Venkatesh 33,B Manikandan 3/26, V Poovendhan 3/44) bt Jaya Educational Group RC 108 in 29.1 overs (B Divakar 26, V Arun Kumar 6/25)