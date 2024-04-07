Arul Selvan sizzles inVillage Star’s win

CHENNAI: R Arul Selvan’s five for 30 paved the way for a 60-run win for Village Star CC over VRS Engg. College in the third division of the TNCA - Villupuram DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Village Star scored 166 with VRS’ A Kumar taking five wickets for 16 runs. In reply, VRS was bundled out for 106 with Arul Selvan and P Velmurugan (3/25) sharing eight wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES:I Division: Friends CC 217/9 in 25 overs (R Ranjithkumar 38) bt United CC “B” 78 in 18.3 overs (R Karthick 3/4); United CC “A” 207/6 in 25 overs (D Suresh 58*, B Monish Kumar 42, S Soumadeep Aravind Manna 35) bt Evergreen CC 139 in 20.3 overs (V Aravind 31)

II DIVISION: SRTCA 184/9 in 21 overs (S Jayakumar 40, R Vimal Chandar 40) bt Ny Yg Indian CC 69 in 12.3 overs (U Kumar 34, R Vimal Chandar 3/11, K Sathishkumar 3/8); Sachin Brothers CC 131 in 24.1 overs (A Prabhakaran 3/24) lost to Ammu CC 132/4 in 19 overs (P Ramalingam 81*)

III DIVISION: Mailam Engg. College 180/9 in 25 overs (K Akash 38, E Mohanraj 37, E Mugilan 4/51) bt Mahaveer CA 110 in 17.4 overs (E Mugilan 55, B Nagavel 3/13); Village Star CC 166 in 24.3 overs (C Shajaraj 55, P Velmurugan 52, A Kumar 5/16) bt VRS Engg. College 106 in 19.3 overs (P Bhuvanachandhiran 34, R Arul Selvan 5/30, P Velmurugan 3/25)