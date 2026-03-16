Arul Pandiyan takes five-wkt haul

CHENNAI: Medium pacer R Arul Pandiyan’s stellar effort of five for 26 helped Thiruthani CC defeat FSCA by 37 runs in the fourth division A zone of TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League.
Set to chase 157, FSCA was bowled out for 119 with Arul wreaking havoc with the ball.
BRIEF SCORES: I Division A Zone: Wheels India RC 164 in 37.5 overs (K Padmanaban 46, M Ravi Teja 26, S Parvesh Gautam 3/27, K Balakrishnan 3/33) lost to MAS CC 165/8 in 41.1 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 27, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 40, S Parvesh Gautam 33, M Ved Prakash Raja 28, S Yogesh 4/38)
IV DIVISION A ZONE: Thiruthani CC 156/5 in 30 overs (AC Kasi Vignesh 26, T Kapil 71*) bt FSCA 119 in 30 overs (J Yokesh 26, R Arul Pandiyan 5/26)