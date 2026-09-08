Art of Seam & Swing: Shami and Mukesh put East Zone on top

It took Shami just three deliveries to shape the ball away from right-handed Ricky Bhui and instantly draw attention towards the perfect seam position. When offered a loose delivery down the leg-side, Bhui’s eyes lit up, only for him to get a big edge straight into the hands of Kumar Kushagra. The delivery might have been loose, but the set-up was right.

Across that first burst between Shami and Mukesh, East Zone had given away just 17 runs across seven overs, which included a wicket. “Our plan was simply to keep them playing as much as possible. The more bat they put on the ball, the more chances get created,” Mukesh revealed after day’s play.

It wasn’t just about smart rotations. It was step one of the art of swing, and step two required patience and smartness in scuffing one end of the ball for reverse swing on a good sporting wicket.

“On red soil like this, balls tend to scuff up and lose condition quickly. It comes down to how well you shine it and look after it; that’s crucial for reverse swing. We worked on that, and it gave us movement.”