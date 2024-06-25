Arshi’s ton helps Green Invaders beat Silver Strikers

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from Arshi Choudhary, Green Invaders recorded a 30-run win over Silver Strikers in the TNCA Freyer Trophy Women’s T20 tournament on Tuesday.

Arshi scored 103 not out (71b, 13x4, 2x6) to help Green Invaders score 139 for four. In reply, Silver Strikers was bowled out for 109 with MS Aishwarya (3/27) and C Shanmugapriya (3/16) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 76 in 17.2 overs (N Sarathi Priya 25, Akshara Srinivasan 4/18) lost to Red Rangers 77/3 in 17.5 overs; Green Invaders 139/4 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 103*) bt Silver Strikers 109 in 19.2 overs (S Anusha 65, MS Aishwarya 3/27, C Shanmugapriya 3/16); Purple Blazers 116/5 in 20 overs (S Rinaaz 34) bt Orange Dragons 106/3 in 20 overs (S Swathi 30, L Nethra 55*); Pink Warriors 139/4 in 20 overs (NS Subhaharini 47, Roshini Rajasekaran 43) bt Blue Avengers 92/7 in 20 overs