DUBAI: India pacer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday gained 12 places to be tied 19th alongside teammate Axar Patel in the ODI bowling rankings.
Arshdeep was impressive in the five match series in New Zealand. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played only game in the series, lost eight places to settle for 15th position. There is no Indian in the top 10 of bowling rankings.
In the batting rankings, Rohit Sharma dropped a place to be fifth following a lean series against New Zealand.
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli remain first and third in the charts.
England opening batter Tom Banton has climbed 34 places to 13th after his match-winning century against Australia.
Banton struck 121 from 99 deliveries in the second ODI in Adelaide to help England level the three-match series at 1-1. The innings lifts him to a career-high ranking and gives England four batters inside the top 13.
Ben Duckett has slipped one place to seventh, while Joe Root has gained two spots to ninth after scoring 62 from 68 balls in the same match. Harry Brook has dropped four places to 12th.
New Zealand’s opening batter Will Young has also made progress after scoring 125 from 108 in the fourth ODI against India at Mount Maunganui. Despite New Zealand losing their seven-year unbeaten home record in ODI series, Young’s innings has helped him rise 15 places to 30th in the Batting Rankings.