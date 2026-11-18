Arshdeep was impressive in the five match series in New Zealand. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played only game in the series, lost eight places to settle for 15th position. There is no Indian in the top 10 of bowling rankings.

In the batting rankings, Rohit Sharma dropped a place to be fifth following a lean series against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli remain first and third in the charts.

England opening batter Tom Banton has climbed 34 places to 13th after his match-winning century against Australia.