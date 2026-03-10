Arshdeep docked 15% match fee for hitting Daryl Mitchell with ball during T20 WC final

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," an ICC media release stated on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of New Zealand's innings when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively, hitting the pads of the Black Caps vice-captain on Sunday.