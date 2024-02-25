Arshad, Jyoti win gold; Harshita bags silver as India claims four medals

NEW DELHI: The Indian contingent continued to excel in the Asian Track Cycling Championship, bagging four medals, including two gold, on the fourth day of competition on Saturday. The day witnessed stellar performances from Indian cyclists as they dominated the proceedings.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Harshita Jakhar of India emerged as a standout performer, claiming a silver medal in the Individual Pursuit of the Women’s Junior category. Clocking an impressive time of 2:32.081s, Jakhar exhibited sheer grit and tenacity throughout the race, narrowly missing out on the gold medal to Mariya Yelkina of Kazakhstan.

Reflecting on her achievement, Jakhar remarked, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honoured to have represented my country on this prestigious platform.”

“I’m thankful to my family for unconditional support for my passion. My father Rakesh Kumar is also an International Cyclists & Coach in Railways. I got inspiration from him to be a cyclist and represent India,” she said.

In the Para-Cycling events, Indian athletes continued their winning streak, with Arshad Shaikh securing his third gold medal of the championships.

Shaikh’s stellar performance was complemented by Aryavardhan Cheelampalli, who won silver in the Individual Pursuit of the C2 category. Meanwhile, Jyoti Gaderiya showcased her prowess in the Para Women’s category, clinching her third gold medal in the Individual Pursuit event with a commendable time of 5:19.888s.

Suhani Kumari’s commendable 6th-place finish in the Point Race further underscored India’s strong presence in the competition.