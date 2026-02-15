Arsenal’s League title bid takes a massive hit

LONDON: From nine points to four. Arsenal’s lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League has dwindled dramatically in less than a week. The good news is that Arsenal remains in control of title race even after it was held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.
The bad news is momentum appears to have swung in City’s direction just when Arsenal looked to be at its strongest. It feels like an age has passed since a 3-0 win against Sunderland put Arsenal nine points clear.
Since then, City has rallied from a goal behind to beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and followed that up with another victory against Fulham on Wednesday That 9point advantage was only ever provisional, with City having a game in hand, but the perception is that the title race has taken a big swing and a nervous performance at Brentford suggested Arsenal is beginning to feel the pressure.