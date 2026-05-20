Arsenal trusts the Process; Arteta delivers the ‘Unforgettables’ season

After being humiliated season after season for bringing out boring tifos, the Arsenal fans brought out their ‘A’ game, and delivered the blows, including the famous ‘Over land and sea’ ship that shook the opposition and their fans. Or be it the time when they brought out that ‘These streets are our own’, Arsenal fans were playing with fire, and it could only be possible if you have complete confidence in your manager.



If you are still scratching your head, wondering what it means?



A 62-year-old Ian Wright shed every skin of fame and joined the thousands at the Emirates Stadium celebrating the title. Thierry Henry too didn’t shy away, with a cheeky message, which included ‘Finally, now my kids saw us winning a title’. On social media, Arsenal posted a video of the players going wild, and humming ‘Championes, Championes, Ole, Ole, Ole......’, a video that has over 4.3 million likes now on Instagram.



The celebration didn’t stop there either, as somewhere during the middle of the night, around 3 AM in London, the crowd who buzzed themselves around the Emirates Stadium found the club captain, Rice walking. Moments later, Rice pulled the crowd in for a groupie. Even the younger ones, like Max Downman, who became the youngest-ever footballer to win a Premier League, at 16, played a vital role in their title-winning season, and now were a big part of the celebrations.



Six years, multiple people coming and going out, a few things stayed the same, Arsenal’s trust in Arteta, and Arteta’s trust in the process. Like that, 8,060 days of waiting was over, the monkey was off the back, loyalty had paid its dividends, and Arsenal can finally write ‘Premier League winners’ on social media for the first time.



22 years ago, they were the ‘Invincibles’ at the Highbury, with Patrick Vieira lifting the trophy. Now in 2026, they are the ‘Unforgettables’ at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice going to lift the trophy in a few days’ time.