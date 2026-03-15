Arsenal strengthens grip on title race as Dowman becomes youngest ever Premier League scorer

After Arsenal relied on late goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Dowman to snatch a 2-0 home win over Everton, second-place Manchester City could only draw 1-1 at West Ham a few hours later Saturday.

The lead grew to nine points on what might prove to be a defining day in Arsenal's bid for a first English league title since 2004.

It will certainly never be forgotten by Dowman, the school kid and surely a future superstar in English soccer.

At 16 years, 73 days, he changed the game after coming on in the second half for his third Premier League appearance in a breakthrough season that has already seen him become the youngest player in Champions League history.

It was his cross from the right that was missed by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and struck the midriff of Arsenal substitute Piero Hincapie. The ball bounced across the goalmouth and Gyokeres applied the finishing touch from close range.