Arsenal loses for first time in Premier League title defense as Tottenham's struggles continue

After four straight wins for the champions, the 3-0 defeat at Amex Stadium on Saturday came out of nowhere, and conceding the third goal from a corner — typically an area of strength for Arsenal — summed up an unusually sloppy performance from Mikel Arteta's team.

Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas scored in the first half with shots from outside the penalty area, before Chema Andres completed the win with a header at the back post from Gross' corner.

“There are certain basics that you need to accomplish in football, especially in the Premier League, that we were very far from," said Arteta, who described it as a “big lesson.”

“The amount of technical errors that we did, and we didn't respect any principle of play that you have to, to get out of man-to-man situations. That put us always on the back foot.”

The victory will have been especially sweet for Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, who said “only one team tried to play football” after his team's narrow home loss to Arsenal last season.

Arsenal has often struggled against Brighton, which was the last team to inflict such a heavy defeat on the Gunners in any competition — winning 3-0 at Emirates Stadium in May 2023.

It completed a brilliant week for Brighton, which beat Coventry 5-0 in the league last weekend and came from two goals down in midweek to beat Manchester United 3-2 away in the English League Cup.

“We have to have the belief to compete with the best teams in the league,” Hurzeler said.

Manchester City — the other team to win its first four games — can now move three points clear in the standings by beating Sunderland on Sunday.