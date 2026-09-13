Arsenal goes clear on top of the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea stumble

Not only did the Brazil midfielder set up a 2-0 win for defending champion Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. But, as a former Newcastle player, he made the most of his moment, sending a message to the home supporters who booed him by cupping his ears as he ran towards the corner in celebration.

Guimaraes joined Arsenal from Sunderland's fierce north east rival Newcastle in the summer so will have been well aware of the significance of his goal. Coming on as a halftime substitute, he curled a long-range shot into the top corner in the 58th minute.

Guimaraes' goal came two minutes after Arsenal's David Raya saved a penalty from Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee. Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a penalty in the seventh minute of added time after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for bringing down the Arsenal forward in the box. Manchester City is three points behind Arsenal in second place and plays Manchester United on Sunday. Liverpool and Chelsea dropped more points after being held to surprise draws at home.

Liverpool's big money forwards Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola couldn't find a way past winless Fulham in a goalless contest at Anfield. Chelsea's fragile defense was exposed again by newly promoted Hull in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa's nightmare start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Zian Flemming scored a 90th-minute winner as Ipswich beat Crystal Palace 3-2, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 2-2. Tottenham is still without a goal after a 0-0 draw with Everton.