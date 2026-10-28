Arsenal embarrassed in penalty-shootout loss to 4th-tier Fleetwood in English League Cup stunner

Five months after losing on spot kicks to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Arsenal endured more shootout misery — this time at the 5,300-capacity Highbury Stadium, the intimate home ground of Fleetwood that bears the same name as Arsenal's storied former stadium.

Fleetwood — a team 84 positions further down the English soccer pyramid than Arsenal — converted all of its penalties and won the shootout 5-3. Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes saw his shot saved in the only failed attempt in the shootout.

The match finished 1-1 in regulation — with Arsenal ending it with 10 men after a red card for 16-year-old prodigy Max Dowman.

“A really sad day for us,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who left out some first-team stars — like Declan Rice, Gabriel and David Raya — but still picked a strong lineup containing seasoned internationals.

Jubilant home fans streamed onto the field after Conor Haughey dispatched the clinching penalty for Fleetwood, which had never reached this stage of the competition before and — in 18th place in League Two — was the lowest-ranked club left in the draw.

“The biggest night in the club's history in terms of opposition coming to town and we've managed to beat the (Premier League) champions," Fleetwood manager Matt Lawlor said.