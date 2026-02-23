Arrivederci Milan Cortina. Italian organizers contemplating Rome bid for 2040 Summer Olympics

Now that the just-concluded Winter Olympics have been hailed for setting “a new, very high standard” by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, Italian organizers are contemplating a bid for the 2040 Summer Games.

“I think our country deserves another Summer Olympics,” Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) president Luciano Buonfiglio said over the weekend.

“But let's take it step by step. A candidacy has to be agreed on and shared with the government.”