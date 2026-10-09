Army athletes script best-ever Asian Games haul with 20 medals

As many as 62 Army athletes were part of the 501-strong Indian contingent and competed in 15 disciplines, winning six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Their contribution accounted for nearly one-fourth of India's total tally of 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The Army's six-gold haul marked a 100 per cent increase over its gold-medal tally at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

"Army athletes accounted for 23.52 per cent of India’s total medals, winning 20 of the country’s 85 medals, while their six gold medals made up 29 per cent of India’s 21 gold medals," said a release.