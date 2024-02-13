Arjun’s heroics go in vain

CHENNAI: Parthasarathy MCC’s V Arjun all-round heroics went in vain as his team lost to WABCO India RC by 94 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Arjun came up with a brilliant effort of six for 47 to restrict WABCO to 206 for nine in 30 overs. U Raghul and G Rajesh Kanna scored 82 and 70 for WABCO. In reply, Parthasarathy MCC was dismissed for 112 with J Daniel Raj (3/30) and N Ponnivalavan (3/12) sharing six wickets between them. Arjun emerged the top-scorer with 41.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division: WABCO India RC 206/9 in 30 overs (G Rajesh Kanna 70, U Raghul 82, V Arjun 6/47) bt Parthasarathy MCC 112 in 29.5 overs (V Arjun 41, J Daniel Raj 3/30, N Ponnivalavan 3/12)

IV DIVISION: United CC 96 in 29.1 overs (S Maitresh 27, B Barath 28, N Aditya 3/37) bt Frankworrell CC 94 in 30 overs (B Barath 4/24)