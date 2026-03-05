Arjun Tendulkar marries Saaniya Chandhok, couple poses with family

The wedding brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, business, politics and Bollywood, turning the occasion into one of the most high-profile social events of the year.

Arjun, the son of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The couple, who got engaged in August last year, celebrated their union in the presence of close family members and distinguished guests.

Post-wedding, the couple- flanked by their families, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar- posed for a family portrait for the cameras.