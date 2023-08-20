Arjun & Shyam Quizza23 champions

CHENNAI: Arjun A and Shyam Sundar Ramesh of PSBB (KK Nagar) were crowned champions of Quizza 2023, a mega inter-school sports quiz competition held at SBOA Junior College, Anna Nagar on Friday.

The champions pipped N Poovaraghavan and S Naveena Priyan (Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Puducherry) by 10 points after six exciting rounds. R Ishant Hari and Vihaan K (PSBB, T Nagar) finished third. Around 350 teams took part in the quiz and six teams made it to the final after a written preliminary round.

Olympian V Baskaran and former international athlete G Gayathry gave away the prizes along with State Bank of India Officers’ Association president A Senthil Ramesh, who was the chief guest.

Arjun and Shyam were awarded Rs 30,000 and two bicycles. Poovaraghavan and S Naveen Priyan had an opportunity to force a tie-breaker for the title but they jumped the gun in the final buzzer round to lose out.

Arjun stole the show at the valedictory function by gifting his bicycle, worth Rs 25,000, to the runners-up. Moved by the gracious gesture, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

SBIOA Educational Trust was the title sponsor for the quiz while Murugappa Group, Sathya Jyothi Films, Nippon Paint and Anna Nagar Cycles were associate sponsors.