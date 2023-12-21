Arjun Erigaisi wins day 6, Gukesh reigns atop

CHENNAI: Arjun Erigaisi scored the sole victory in the penultimate day of Chennai Grand Masters 2023 against top-seed Parham Maghsoodloo on Wednesday. It started a little wild compared to the other games.

The Iranian Grandmaster decided to sacrifice his bishop to get a couple of pawns and exploit Arjun’s weakened king. However, there was not enough compensation and White could not generate a substantial attack.

The other games had a relatively calm draw between Gukesh - Eljanov, Aronian - Predke, and Sanan - Harikrishna.

Harikrishna can spoil Gukesh’s tournament if he manages to beat the teenager tomorrow. Final Round 7 starts tomorrow at 1:30 PM

