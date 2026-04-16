Arjun, Aditya win another gold at the US Open

New Delhi: Arjun Singh combined with Aditya Singh to win the men's doubles 5.0 event at the US Open Pickleball Championship by getting the better of J Meode and W Lin 9-11, 11-2, 11-7) in the final in Naples, Florida.
Another Indian pair to bag a medal was Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth, who took home a silver in the 4.5 men's doubles category, after losing the summit clash to Caian Appel and Michael Van Dusen 8-11, 9-11.
"Winning another gold at the US Open is very rewarding and to do it together once again, makes it extra special. We will continue to work hard to repeat these results with the support of our family and everyone around us," said Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh.
This is Arjun's third gold at the tournament and his second with his brother Aditya.
They had won the U18 boys doubles title earlier in the tournament.