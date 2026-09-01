Argentina star Lionel Messi retires from international soccer with World Cup title and 125 goals

Messi decided two days after World Cup final

In a long social-media post, Messi explained he wrote his retirement letter on July 21 — two days after the World Cup final in which he struggled to make an impact — but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life.

Jorge Messi died on Aug. 8 in his native Rosario.

Two months after Messi starred at the 2005 world under-20 championship, scoring both of Argentina's goals in the final triumph, he was given his senior Argentina debut at 18. His first appearance lasted only two minutes; the substitute was sent off against Hungary in Budapest.

His journey with the national team was fraught with more frustration — he briefly retired from Argentina duty in 2016 after three defeats in three consecutive major finals — until he finally lifted the World Cup four years ago, either side of also winning Copa America titles in 2021 and '24.

“Thank you for all the love these past 20 years," he said. "I'm going to miss hearing you all from the inside so much. Now I'm going to be one of you, cheering and supporting you from the outside (through thick and thin, even more so).”

In the letter, Messi did not say how long he intends to continue playing. The recent World Cup showed he's still one of the best players in the world, as did a four-goal display for Inter Miami at the weekend in a 7-1 victory over CF Montreal.

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — along with my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of. Experiencing this with you was incredible. I love you all,” he added.