Argentina players urge coach Lionel Scaloni to stay amid contract talks

“For me, he is one of the most important coaches," midfielder Nicolás Paz said upon arriving in Buenos Aires on Tuesday for training camp. “He gave me my debut, and I hope he stays.”

Scaloni, whose contract is set to expire in December, had hinted at stepping down following Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final in July. He remains in negotiations with the Argentine Football Association over a potential extension.

Veteran defender Cristian Romero added: “We hope he stays. He is the key figure in building this national team, so obviously we want him to continue.”

Other squad members echoed the sentiment. Defender Leonardo Balerdi called it “a privilege” if Scaloni remains, while Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni highlighted the manager's impact, stating, “He gave everything to the national team in recent times and made all Argentines very happy.”