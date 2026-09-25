Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opens door to contract extension and preps for Messi farewell

Lionel Scaloni, who hinted his tenure as Argentina coach was over following the loss in the World Cup final, said Thursday he is willing to negotiate an extension of his contract, which expires in December.

“We will talk — there is every willingness to sit down,” Scaloni told reporters after a training session at the national team complex in Ezeiza, ahead of friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

“There is certainly a desire to be here, but there are a lot of aspects we need to discuss with the president” of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia.

Scaloni's remarks came after several Argentine national team players publicly called for him to stay, including the new captain, Cristian Romero, who is taking over the armband following the international retirement of Lionel Messi.

Scaloni is the architect of the most successful era in Argentine history, featuring a World Cup title (2022) and two Copa América victories (2021 and 2024)

He indicated he would speak with Tapia in the coming days.