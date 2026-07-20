Argentina boss Scaloni leaves press conference in tears after World Cup heartbreak

Scaloni, whose contract expires in December, was bidding to become only the second manager in history to retain the trophy after overseeing Argentina's 2022 triumph in Qatar. But, Ferran Torres' extra-time strike saw Spain lifting the trophy.

"I will talk to the president," he said. "I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don't know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.

"I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it's only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through."

Scaloni talked through his tears, adding "bear with me, I don't know if I can continue. This place is wonderful, it is a dream place," he said.