Archery Premier League 2026: Teams, League format, rules all explained

What’s unique about APL?

One unique aspect of APL is that the recurve and compound archers compete together in one mixed team format. In the international circuit, there are gender-specific team events in compound and recurve, and the mixed team event in each discipline. But the world's best recurve and compound archers shoot side-by-side in the APL.

And the most exciting difference? The 15-second thrill. Each archer gets roughly only 15 seconds to shoot their arrows. Another hugely thrilling addition is the hit-or-miss shootout when matches are tied.

The distances and target faces remain the same as in international events: for recurve archers, the target face is at 70m and 122cm in diameter. For compound archers, the target is 50m away and 80 cm in diameter.