Archery compound chief coach, who guided India to historic Olympic quota, still awaits salary

American Dave Cousins, appointed as India's chief compound coach in May, is learnt to have "threatened to quit and leave the country" if his pending dues are not cleared.

However, Archery Association of India treasurer Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril and a Sports Authority of India official said the payment was delayed due to a "technical issue", which has since been "resolved", and the dues would be "cleared within a couple of days".

Cousins helped India win three gold and one bronze medal at the Asian Games, contributing to the country's historic haul of five gold, two silver and two bronze across recurve and compound archery.

"He has spoken to some officials and said if the dues are not cleared he's leaving home. He's really unhappy with the way he's been treated for three months... he's not been paid so far," the sources claimed.

Meanwhile, the federation is in talks with South Korean Park Chae-soon to take charge of India's recurve programme ahead of LA 2028, with the multiple Olympic gold-winning coach expected to join by December.

Park was part of South Korea's golden era, coaching its women's team at the London 2012 Olympics and men's team at Rio 2016 before becoming the overall head coach of the national team for the Tokyo Olympics.

With India's archers building momentum towards LA 2028, the delay in paying a coach who has already helped deliver a historic Olympic has raised questions.